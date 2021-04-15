Breaking News
Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests 8 over allegation of not fasting

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in  Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudebiyya in Sharada, Kano, over  their alleged refusal to fast during   Ramadan.

The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Thursday.

Kibiya said the arrests were made  following reports from residents of the areas.

The statement said “The culprits were  five females and  three males,  eating in the afternoon in the month of Ramadan.”

It further explained that the board would continue to conduct raids in all parts of the state to curb the development.

 

