Ramadan: Borno Assembly hails Lagos Speaker for donating 10,000 bags of rice to IDPs

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

BORNO State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan and thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge at various camps have on Thursday commended Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudasiru Obasa for donating and transporting 10,000 bags 15kg rice to be distributed to all IDPs across the state.

The gesture, in which the bags carries sticker and picture of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is to cushion the hardship faced by thousands of IDPs during the Holy Month of Ramadan fasting.

Flagging of the distribution with officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Speaker, Hon Lawan said, this intervention is first of its kind since over decades of Boko Haram crisis, and called on other well- to -do individuals to emulate.

He said the donation came at the right time, considering the economic hardship faced by traumatized IDPs in the state.

Lawan said, governor Babagana Umara Zulum, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian agencies have been doing a lot in managing the plights of IDPs in the state, unfortunately, due to the devastating effects of the Boko Haram crisis, there is much concern on meeting the economic demands of the displaced families and those living in host communities. Hence, the donation from the Lagos Speaker was a welcome development and timely at this critical period.

“We in Borno State, especially members of the Borno State House of Assembly are happy and very appreciative to Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudasiru Osaba for donating 10,000 assorted bags of rice which we are distributing today.

“As you are aware, the first phase of the distribution was conducted in Bakassi IDPs camp which hosts people from Nganzai, Monguno, Guzamala and Gwoza local government areas.

“The second phase of the distribution is to be conducted in Farm Centre IDPs camp where people of Ngala, Kala Balge, Dikwa, Bama and Mafa Local government areas are taking refuge.

“I am very impressed with the conduct of the exercise, as the IDPs are cooperating and organizing themselves with us, including officials of SEMA without any hitches.

“On behalf of my people at the State Assembly, I commend my Colleague the Lagos Speaker, Rt Hon Mudasiru for this great gesture which will definitely cushion the hardship faced by our IDPs in camps and host communities”. Lawan stated.

In an interview with some of the beneficiaries, Mallam Auwal Isa from Gwoza, a father of 10 children and Aishatu Mohammed from Guzamala, a mother of 7 children whose husband was killed by Boko Haram, expressed their appreciation to the Lagos Speaker for the gesture and prayed Allah (God) to bless Mudasiru and his family, as well as restoration of Peace in the country.

