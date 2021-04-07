‘Provision of service is the goal, not financial gains’ ― MD ATCO HOMES

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emiko Amoye

” If you don’t have a land, you have nothing”, These are the words of Mr Oluyomi Triumph-Abatan, Managing Director of ATCO HOMES at a media parley with journalists in Lagos.

ATCO HOMES is a real estate company involved in the sale of lands and estate developments. It was founded in 2019, and registered under ATCO Realty Limited. Mr Abatan believes trust, commitment to the total well-being of customers total satisfaction of clients are imperative for the growth of any business

According to him, aside from selling lands, ATCO HOMES aims to create happiness and fulfilment in customers when delivering a service.

Speaking on his motivation for starting ATCO HOMES, he said, ” I often tell staff that we are not in business because of the profit mainly, but rather a service to everyone God directs to ATCO HOMES. Service is the goal, not gains.

” That is the reason we emphatically drive ” Reality to a wealthier life!” mandate of ATCO HOMES. We are unique in the way we go about our business. We believe business is not a do or die affair, but a do and live matter, hence profit and gains do not drive us .”

On financial packages offered by ATCOHOMES TO enable Nigerians to acquire properties despite the current economic downturn,, Mr Abatan revealed, ” We help our clients with flexible payments plans, for instance, a plan where payment is spread across 24 months after the initial deposit of at least N25,000, with no interest on the cost of land. A move that aims to tackle the current housing deficit in Nigeria, estimated at about 17 million houses.

Also, an ongoing promo launched in 2020 puts into consideration the earning power of the individual.

” In some cases, we have in place a payment plan of two years with zero per cent interest on land cost. Another plan has a gift of a 2006 Toyota Corolla for purchasing upwards of three plots of land in our Nation’s View Estate, Shapati, Lekki” Mr Abatan added.

A deal which has helped improved business fortunes, with ATCOHOMES going from developing 3 estates before the COVID-19 pandemic to currently developing 19 estates. Some of these include; The Nations View Estate, Cloud View Estate in Ode-Omi, Bliss Vale Estate in Lamijo; The Blue Ocean Estate, The Dove Estate, Brampton Lake, Milton Estate, Oakville Garden, Angle Blue Estate, all located in Ibeju-Lekki, in Lagos.

With regards to giving back to the community, ATCOHOMES has created programmes to cater to the needs of the host community, by partnering with an NGO, Arrows Leadership Development Foundation (ALDEF), WeCare Teens Club Int’l as a vehicle to reach out and help solve the issues of the community.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: