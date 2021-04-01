Prominent Ijaw leader hails Senator Omo-Agege for attracting Fed Poly to Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Prominent Ijaw leader, High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei has hailed the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for attracting a federal Polytechnic to Delta state.

At a press briefing in Warri, Chief Gbeneyei who is also the Gbeneyei 1of Ogulagha kingdom from Burutu local government area , the Osunminigbeke Tamara-Asain, ( the whale and independence of the sea ) enjoined state and national legislators of Ijaw extraction to learn from Senator Omo-Agege to attract worthy developments to Ijaw land.

His words, : “First, I humbly employ this publication to thank Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari who gave the approval for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Orogun Delta State. Your Excellency Sir, today, you have put smiles on the visage of every Deltan, having delivered this great dividend of democracy to the good people of Delta State.

“This is one of our long waited pearls to Delta State. Almost all the States in the federation have gotten Federal Polytechnic, except Delta State till your approval to balance this inequality and cure the injury of injustice. The approval of Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State has again showed your love for Deltans and also your sincere love for our brother and your beloved son, His Excellency, Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, 9th Nigerian Senate.”

“I also use this medium again to appreciate His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege who has invested his legislative wealth to perfect this dream. Today, it has come to a reality. We celebrate your undeterred spirit for effective delivery of good governance. You are a Senator per excellence; a diamond to Niger Delta and Delta State in particular.”

“The epistemic wealth of our great Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in attracting the presence of good governance is highly seasoned and overwhelming. He is a man with many secrets of productive governance.”

“The sterling performance of His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is a clear set of unfolded mysteries to all deaf and dumb state and national assemblies membership in Delta State particularly the ones from Ijaw State and Federal Constituencies.

The number of unheralded development s trides he has influenced to his Delta Central Senatorial District within his few years in the Nigerian Senate are incomparable to his counterparts in the red and the green chambers from Ijaw extraction.”

“His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s noble and Olympian achievements are celebrated evidence to conclude that the good people of Delta Ijaw had only sent weak and epicurean state and national assembly representatives, who could not understand legislative business in their various chambers. These people when compared to His Excellency, Sen. OvieOmo-Agege have even ascended to their fate of obscurity in their respective chambers, consequent upon the decades they have wasted the Ijaw land.”

“They are like products that have gone to their decline stage. We all know that every product has a life circle. Once a product has risen to its decline stage, it becomes obsolescent. There is nothing the producer can do to regain the attention of the general public to such products at their residual stage because they can no longer derive neither increase utility maximization to that product.

This is the stage of most of our state and national assembly representatives in Ijaw land. They have gone to their decline stage; no more relevant and useful to the democratic health of the Ijaw nation, hence we have to substitute them with new, vibrant, competent brains in our various state and federal constituencies, come 2023.”

“There is always a relative force that usually attract every object or subject to itself or away from itself. Thus, the force which attracted this publication is the recent historic achievement of the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State that was epitomized by our distinguished first class Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege conceived a bill to establish a Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State few months ago. Today, the said Polytechnic has come to its fruition, having gotten approval from Mr. President to commence academic activities in October 2022. Politics is all about a game of influence and constructive lobbying upon a living solid relationship network between or amongst key stakeholders in the system.

This is where His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege derived his strength. It is a very expensive relationship on the account of humility, sacrifice, networking, lobbying, consciousness and gaining the heart of colleagues, the leadership in the Senate, House of Representative and in the Aso Rock.

All these are embedded in our dearest Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege. Today, Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his love and closeness for our dear brother, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege. Those who claim to be closed to the system at the federal and the state levels should show to us their actions, not by words. They cannot show anything to us because we have seen them all; a complete set of empty drums.”

“His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege knows how to do the job. Let our weak representatives seek for his audience and listen to his musing on the secrets of effective delivery of good legislative governance. Today’s great news is too marvellous to our eyes (Delta Ijaws). we indeed realised that, we sent only sleeping partners to the red and green chambers since 1999. His Excellency, Ovie Omo-Agege is a man whose actions speak louder and clearer than his words. “

“The mighty works of His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege have crowned him as a role model for others to emulate, particularly my Ijaw representatives who have never employed their donkey years to influence any epoch-making development package for Ijaw people. Is Mr. President a brother to Senator, Omo-Agege? No! But we had a time when our brother was the President, yet these truculent representatives could not influence any higher institution to Ijaw land. They should learn from His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege. He will teach them on how to run the legislative enterprise in their various chambers.”

“I repeat, the representatives of Ijaw State and Federal constituencies do not have anything to offer to Ijaw land. I have seen them. We have seen them. Thus, they will not be given our mandate to continue in their respective chambers, any more. The longer they occupy these seats, the greater the whole Ijaw land is obliterated by these infidels. Where are our constituency projects? Completely zilch! They are a set of representatives who have been face masking NDDC to cover the loots of their constituency projects. Even the few NDDC projects they executed, almost seventy-five percent of them are abandoned and are of sub-standard.”

“These unbridled Ijaw representatives in the State and the National Assemblies do not possess the traits of patriotic consciousness to provide for our Ijaw people what their brother, His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has been tirelessly gathering for his people in the Delta Central Senatorial District.

A set of representatives who have denied the whole Ijaw land of access to national grid, higher educational institutions, industrialisation, telecommunication services, good transportation networks and portable water systems. They are real political terrorists deployed to keep the Ijaw nation in complete darkness. This turpitude must stop at all inputs this time around. No wonder, the Bible in 1 Tim. 5:8 says *” But if any provide not for his own, and especially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel”*.

This is one of the apt scriptural quotes to contextualize these geriatric elective office holders in Ijaw land. A set of representatives whose dividends of democracy delivered to the Ijaw land are highly amoebic. There is no great news attached to them as long as their perfected constituency projects are concerned. They can never and will never create neither provide any impact on our land, rather keep on amassing and looting our wealth for their fifth generations. They have lost their direction and purpose, hence they are worst than infidels and like the Pharoah who did not know Joseph.”

“Both the State and the National Assemblies are regimented chambers for the nation’s intelligentsia, not people with mental, cognitive and verbal redundancy. But the good people of Ijaw land have been sore preys having subjected to dearth of sound knowledge of political education. Since 1999 to date, our seats at the National Assemblies have been occupied by these slumbers. I thank God that His Excellency, Ovie Omo-Agege’s works are there to vindicate me and validate this assertion of mine.”

“The season to give our mandate to articulate young and average brains who possess some great heights in mental and verbal gymnastics to represent the good people of Ijaw nation at our State and Federal Constituencies is now. His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President has opened our eyes.”

“Politics is a game of number which determines the strength of every constituency. Our Ijaw nation across the Ijaw speaking five LGAs in Delta South Senatorial District has a very strong numberical strength. But ever since we allowed these fusty politicians to take advantage of this grace and do away with our prestige for their personal aggrandizement.

“Enough is a enough. This is a message to all, including those in the creeks. This twaddle must stop, come 2023. We have woke up from our unconsciousness. The works of Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege have woken us up. Enough to these horrible and anguish moments of dungeon, orchestrated by these wicked frontliners in Ijaw political struggle.”

“His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has made his Delta Central Senatorial District people elated and fulfilled. There is no one in his senatorial district who is regretted for ever given him this mandate, including the People’s Democratic Party, except those who have destined to the way of Judah Iscariot.

“I strongly believe that in 2023, the good people of Delta Central will definitely use Osadebe House, Asaba to compensate him, as we the Ijaws are equally preparing to give him our unflagging support from Delta South Senatorial District.”

“Once again, I thank Mr. President for the great projects and appointments he has executed in Delta State, mostly this recent Federal Polytechnic, Orogun Delta State which will attract more employment opportunities to the state, mostly Orogun federated communities and their environs.

Also, I extend my unalloyed appreciation to our great brother, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege for being there for us. You have made us proud. We the good people of Ijaw nation will continue to support you, even before and after 2023 because we love your patriotic and pragmatic leadership approach. You are a blessing to every Deltan; a very rare gift from above.”

Kindly Share This Story: