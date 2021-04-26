Produced in Nigeria, How this season of the Voice is raising bar

Kindly Share This Story:

International Talent show, The Voice Nigeria fully produced in Nigeria with five episodes aired in the past five weeks have not fallen short of viewer’s expectations.

For the first time, since the show commenced in Nigeria in 2016, this season of the show being produced in Nigeria has surpassed the expectations of the audience and what we’ve seen so far from the episode aired have been thrilling, exciting and worth the wait. Week after week, the producers have been consistent in creating a buzz-worthy production, the excitement that fans feel is a great reward for the hustle and bustle in cities across Nigeria.

The last two week’s episode was nothing short of breathtaking as it debuted Toke Makinwa as one of the co-hosts alongside Nancy Isime. Fans have been kept on their toes for her debut and her appearance has been long expected. Toke is known for her outstanding personality and ability to create relatable content online however this is clearly not something she reserves for online. It was delightful to see her give one of the auditioning talents a word of encouragement; Toke inspired the talent by giving her props on her appearance. Toke’s actions further buttress the point that The Voice is a platform built to build and inspire.

There was more than one surprise in the last two week’s episodes(Episode 4 and 5), the coaches and viewers were graced with some of the most exceptional talents so far this season. Viewers have been caught asking if it can really get any better. Each week has been a tough one for auditioning talent, as the coaches raise the bar in their hunt for the lucky six to be added to their team; the competition is getting tougher and the buzzer’s only given to the very best.

Just when it seemed like the coaches were not getting what they wanted and viewers were getting tensed up, there came the magic. The final act from last week’s Blinds was mind-blowing, it provoked an indescribable kind of reaction from the coaches and fans. Waje’s heartfelt reaction was highlighted in last week’s promo, even though viewers had a sneak peek into what was coming they definitely couldn’t have been ready for it. The episode ended on a high note literally speaking.

Five weeks into this season, it is evident that the party is just getting started. Viewers were promised twists and turn this season and they are already at attention for it to be revealed. Each episode so far has been memorable, the producers are living up to expectations; the talents are top-notch, the hosts are graceful and the coaches are exemplary.

