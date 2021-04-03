Pro Democracy Movement of Nigeria declare seven days mourning Yinka Odumakin, others

Kindly Share This Story:

*’Odumakin’s demise is tragic, a huge loss’

*’His struggles for a just and equitable Nigeria to be immortalised’

By Clifford Ndujihe

Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, Convener of the June 12 Pro Democracy Movement of Nigeria has announced a 7 days mourning of Nigerian Pro Democracy Activists for the loss of Mr Yinka Odumakin, who passed to the great beyond this morning in Lagos after a brief illness.

Okunniyi, while addressing Leaders of the June 12 Movement this morning virtually said Yinka Odumakin was one the fiercest and most Prolific Comrades of the Pro Democracy Movement in Nigeria, who spent most of his adult life fighting the cause of a just and equitable Nigeria and therefore deserved to be immortalized by the Pro Democracy Movement.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Obafemi Olubori, media assistant to the June 12 Pro Democracy Movement of Nigeria, Okunniyi was quoted inter alia as follows:

“Odumakin and others in the National Conscience Party, NCP led by Chief Gani Fawehinmi of blessed memory teamed up with the Campaign for Democracy, CD led by Dr Beko Ransome Kuti in the 90s to flush military rule out of power. As fate would have it he met his heartrob and greatest supporter, Joe Okei in the cause of that struggle, which led to the restoration of the present Democratic rule in Nigeria”

“Yinka and his wife, Joe Okei Odumakin, also pioneered the June 12 Stakeholders Group, which later metamorphosed into the June 12 Coalition and later June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement of Nigeria. So he has paid his dues for Nigeria and deserves to be mourned and immortalized by the Pro Democracy Movement of Nigeria ” Okunniyi asserted

Okunniyi said the Movement, in the course of the seven days national mourning shall open condolence registers in its offices in Abuja and Lagos and shall expect Nigerian Pro Democracy Activists to adorn a spot of black in their outfit during the seven days period, which commences on Tuesday, 6th April to Monday, 12th April, 2021

Finally, He, on behalf of the entire Pro Democracy Movement, commiserated with the Odumakin family, especially his wife, Joe Okei Odumakin, whom he called the pride of the civil society struggle and Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Organization, which Odumakin served till he passed, praying that God grant them the grace to bear the huge irreparable loss of Yinka Odumakin.

