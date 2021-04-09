Prince Philip ‘a man of great purpose and conviction,’ says Trudeau

Kindly Share This Story:

The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family as they mourn the passing of Prince Philip on Friday, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world,” Trudeau tweeted Friday.

Prince Philip maintained a special relationship with Canada and particularly with Canadian Armed Forces, Trudeau said in a statement.

In 2011, he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

He was also the patron of more than 40 organisations in Canada, including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute and the Outward Bound Trust, Trudeau added.

During his last visit to Canada in April 2013, Prince Philip was named the first-ever Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada by the Governor-General of Canada, Trudeau said.

“A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

“The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss,” Trudeau said. (dpa/NAN)

