Prince Ned Nwoko set to empower creative industry in Nigeria

The Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko through his foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is set to empower the creative industry with millions of Naira and a platform to stardom.

It will be recalled that in January 2020 the husband of Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels went on a symbolic expedition to the extremely cold Antarctica to create an awareness on the scourge of malaria in Africa and being at the fore front to Eradicate Malaria Africa starting with Nigeria. He made history as the first black African to reach the South Pole, Antarctica.

This was contained in a statement jointly released by Ned Media PR, Adeniyi Ifetayo Moses and Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project coordinator, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba which unveiled the process that anyone in the creative industry could win five million naira worth of prizes.

The statement read “Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is inviting creative talents across Nigeria to interpret his Antarctica Expedition/Experience in different creative genres such as music, shortfilm, drawings, poetry, etc. The Winner gets 5million naira worth of prizes which include: Cash Prize of 2.5m, luxury trip to Mount Ned on a private jet and a weekend at a luxury hotel in Abuja”.

“All these were put together to commemorate the world malaria day and to encourage all the stakeholders for a call to action. To be shortlisted for the top 10, all you need to do is visit www.nednwokoantarcticachallenge.org, watch the video documentary on his Antarctica journey, register and upload a link of your content and content duration must not exceed 8mins. Share on Instagram with the following Hashtag #NEDNWOKOANTARCTICACHALLENGE #ZEROMALARIA #DRAWTHELINE #WORLDMALARIADAY2021.

“Top 10 best entries will be invited to Abuja for the grand finale on 25TH APRIL 2021 being WORLD MALARIA DAY. An applicant must be following the following handles on IG @princenednwoko @nednwokomalariaproject @princenednwokofoundation for your entry to be valid.” The statement concluded.

