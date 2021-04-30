Breaking News
President Buhari re-appoints Heads of NCAC, NTDC, NFVCB

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ayo Onikoyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of the following Chief Executive Officers for another term of four years.

They are Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr Folorunso Coker, Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The President also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer /Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.

