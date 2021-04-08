Pregnant mother of 7 stabs husband to death in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

A 30-year old pregnant mother of seven children, Blessing Emmanuel, has reportedly stabbed her husband to death at Ohoror community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident yesterday in a statement.

He said: “On 5 April 2021 at about 1313 hrs, one Chief Macpherson Igbedi of No. 4 Akanaweh Street Off Ekredjebor road Ughelli reported that on the 4 April 2021 at about 2345hrs, at Ohoro town one Blessing Emmanuel stabbed her husband, one Jonathan Otomi Umamode aged 43 years with a knife to death.

Also read:

“Suspect who is a mother of seven and pregnant with her 8th child confessed to the act and said she angrily stabbed her husband who she claimed does not take care of her and the children and that she has been taking care of herself and her kids.

“She sells fried chicken, on that faithful day according to the suspect, she said her husband came and demanded she go home with him which she refused.

“She said the deceased gathered her fried chickens, poured kerosene and set them ablaze, she angrily uses the knife in her hand to stab the husband in his heart and she ran away.”

Saying that the corpse of the deceased had been removed and deposited at Central Hospital for autopsy, he said the case is still under investigation.

The statement added: “On the 7 April 2021, at about 2250hrs, Police patrol team while on patrol along Giwamu Street Warri sighted a tricycle with three occupants and immediately they sighted the police, they abandon the tricycle and ran into a nearby bush.

“They were given a hot chase but because of a crowding nature of the area made it difficult to arrest them. On searching the abandoned tricycle with Reg. No GUE 477 VC, two locally cut-to-size single barrel guns.

“Effort is ongoing in view of arresting the fleeing suspects.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: