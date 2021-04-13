Prada Uzodimma launches scholarship grant for law students

Kindly Share This Story:

. as Malami, Chiroma endorse scheme

Managing Partner of Principle Legal Consult, Prada O Uzodimma, has launched the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant to provide financial sponsorhip to selected indigent law school aspirants across Nigeria.

A statement by Uzodimma said the scheme is an educational philanthropic project initiated, sponsored and facilitated annually by her.

The statement reads:” Winners of this scholarship grant will have their Law school tuition fees fully catered for. There are no stringent requirements (such as being a first class student); applicants are required to display a show of impassioned drive and determination towards becoming a lawyer.

READ ALSO Breaking: EFCC arrests Rochas Okorocha over alleged money laundering

“The scheme is birthed from a passionate understanding of the financial inhibitions, which confront a sizeable number of Nigerian Law School Aspirants, restricting them from attaining their aspirations, and is targeted at positively re-scripting these sad narratives by emitting rays of hope and succour through financial grants.

“We are keen on ensuring that bright minds and intellectuals are not deprived of their ambitions to be called to the Nigerian Bar as a result of financial incapacity and have benevolently setup this scheme to infuse life to those vulnerable dreams.

“The program introduced by Prada Uzodimma, Esq, ACIArb in 2020, will provide its first batch of scholarships to the 2021 Law School Aspirants through an unbiased and meritorious selection process. The scholarship grant has been fully endorsed by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma and the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami , SAN.

“Applicants can access the application portal for the scholarship on the Principle Legal Consult Website.

“The application portal opens on 10th May 2021, 9:00am WAT and closes 10th of August 2021, 4:00pm WAT.”

Kindly Share This Story: