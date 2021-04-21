Poverty alleviation: Lagos domesticates national human devt progs

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Sanwo-Olu inaugurates state working group

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, inaugurated the state Human Development Core Working Group with the charge to improve the lives of residents and provide excellent opportunities to make life more meaningful in line with the National Human Development Plan.

The group is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, with the mandate to ensure the effective coordination and implementation of Human Capital Development Intervention in the state as defined in the National Human Development Plan.

The Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond, will serve as the State Coordinator and Focal Person while the Office of the SDGs and Investment will be the Secretariat of the Core Working Group in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, while inaugurating members of the group, held at Lagos House, Ikeja, maintained that the initiative would improve human capital development and help to engender a society in which residents are productive, gainfully employed, healthy and have access to quality education and good nutrition.

“Our commitment to sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development makes it imperative for us to improve on all Human Capital Development Indicators, HDIs because one of the key global markers of socio-economic growth and progress is the human capital Index.

“Lagos State is ready to close all human capital gaps, which is why our T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda encompasses the creation of a 21st Century Economy in which our youth, small businesses and all Lagosians have access to economic opportunities, relevant skills, quality healthcare and education as well as other interventions and programmes that make life meaningful,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that “It is unfortunate that despite the efforts of successive governments at all levels to improve the HDIs, millions of Nigerians still live below the poverty line while Nigeria stills ranks 161 among 189 countries on the Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Programme.

“This sad narrative with devastating implications must change, and it will take the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders especially policymakers.

“We have decided to play our part by aligning with the Federal Government in the establishment of the Lagos State Human Capital Development Core Working Group which will be responsible for domesticating the Human Capital Development Programme while facilitating strategies and frameworks to improve our HDIs.”

He added that the state had made substantial budgetary provision for the key sectors that directly impact Human Capital Development. The 2021 budget contains adequate provision for education, health, housing, transportation, and other basic amenities that directly affect residents’ standard of living.

“This reflects our commitment to significantly improve our State’s Human Capital Development Index and eventually eradicate poverty, which is a key policy thrust of this Administration.

“Investing in Human Capital Development is always a step in the right direction because it leads to great outcomes in terms of sustainable socio-economic growth, wealth generation, equitable access to healthcare and quality education, provision of economic opportunities, youth empowerment and skills acquisition as well as the sustainability of small and medium enterprises.

“I am happy to inform you that in recognition of its leadership role in issues of Human Capital Development, Lagos State has been charged with the additional responsibility of driving this initiative in the South West as the Regional HCD Champion,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor, therefore, charged the chairman of the state Core Working Group, Hamzat to optimally harness the opportunities in the initiative in a way that will further enhance and facilitate the human capital development deliverables embedded in the current administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

Other members of the Lagos Core Working Group are:

• Prof. Akin Abayomi -Hon. Commissioner for Health

• Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo -Hon. Commissioner for Education

• Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke -Hon. Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment

• Princess ‘Remi Adebowale – Special Adviser, Civic Engagement

• Mrs. Abosede George -PS, Office of the SDGs and Investment

• Mrs. Teju Abisoye -Executive Secretary, LSETF

• Dr. Olufunke Oyetola – Director, Policy Research & Statistics, Ministry of Education

• Mrs. Fagorusi -Director, Basic Education Services, Min. of Education

• Alhaja Sherifat Dosunmu – Director, Community Development, Ministry of Local Govt. and Chieftaincy Affairs

• Mr. Tayo Oseni-Ope – Director, Lagos Bureau of Statistics

• Dr. Ore Finnih – Senior Special Assistant on Health, Ministry of Health

• Mr. Adebola Olowu -Special Assistant (Technical) to the Special Adviser on Education

• Mrs. Olusola Oyebode – Head, Monitoring and Evaluation, Office of SDGs and Investment

• Mrs. Clara Bamgbola – Head, Economic Intelligence Unit, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget

In addition, the following multinational private sector organizations will serve as members of the Working Group.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG)

• World Health Organisation (WHO)

• United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

• United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

• World Food Program (WFP)

• Mastercard Foundation

