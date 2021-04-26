Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest 3 suspects in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command, Tuesday, said it has rescued one Peter Okologo who was kidnapped by armed in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the State and arrested three persons in connection with the kidnap.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement, said 40 suspected cultists and some persons who claimed to be members of a vigilante group who were watching over the suspected cultists were also arrested.

Edafe in the statement said: “On the 24/04/2021 at about 1000hrs, a complaint was received by the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T.Y. Mahmud that on the 23/04/2021 at 2100hrs that while the complainant was with her boyfriend one Peter Okologo ‘m’ age 26yrs, resident of Nigercat Ekpan in Uvwie local government area, one Ejiro John ‘m’ age 25yrs of Ogbori Community in Warri led a group of armed men, some of them were alleged to be on military uniforms with guns and other weapons.

“They stormed their house and whisk away her boyfriend one Peter Okologo ‘m’ after firing gunshots, took him to an unknown destination. On the strength of the report, the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri CSP T.Y Mahmud mobilized a rapid response team from the Division and swung into action immediately. They arrested another suspect one Kingsley Omagbemi ‘m’ Age 25yrs.

“Both of them were the ones who led the kidnappers to the victim’s house where he was kidnapped. Policemen visited the scene and recovered three empty shells.

“After thorough investigation and interrogation, the two suspects led the police team to Sapele, where the DPO Sapele Division CSP Harrison Nwabuisi also mobilized men from Sapele Division and joined force with men of ‘A’ Division Warri, where one David Isaac Mojo ‘m’ age 32yrs of no 12 Akintola street Sapele was arrested at the kidnappers’ den, the said David Isaac Mojo has already demanded the sum of one million naira as ransom, he was arrested as he came out to collect the said Ransom, while one Alason ‘m’ surname unknown escape with a black Toyota Camry registration number unknown.

“The kidnapped victim was rescued by the police. Suspects in custody while the investigation in progress with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang.

“On 23/4/21 at about 2130hrs credible information and intelligence gathered over a period of time by the Delta state police command Anti-cult unit (SACU) revealed that Aye confraternities will be carrying out initiation at Ubulu-Unor bush in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The commander SACU, SP Christopher Igbaji immediately mobilized SACU operatives to the scene and arrested forty (40) male suspected cultists. When the Police got to the venue of the initiation, some armed men who claimed to be of Ubulu-Unor Vigilante were seen keeping watch and aiding the said cultists to carry their initiation, they were also arrested. Exhibits recovered include a Revolver pistol with eleven live ammunition, one locally made single barrel gun, one pump action, eight vehicles, and one Mitsubishi pickup with the inscription of Ubulu-Unor vigilante, the case is under investigation”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Mohammed Ari has urged all officers and men in the state to keep the tempo, saying “because if this tempo can be sustained, Delta state will definitely be crime-free which is the mandate given to me by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba”.

While enjoining members of the public, Vigilante, anti-cult, and any other volunteers to resist the urge to be used by these miscreants to fulfill their evil motives, he told them to “work with the Police, give police timely information that will aid their arrest and bring peace and security to the state”.

