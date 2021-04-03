Police rescue 15 kidnapped persons in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Fifteen kidnapped citizens have been rescued by security operatives in Kaduna State.,the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal security, Samuel Aruwan has said.

He said the news was disclosed by the Kaduna State Police Command in operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government.

The rescue operations were successfully carried out in different locations in Chikun LGA, he said.

In the first operational feedback, three kidnapped women were rescued in Rijiya Uku general area.

According to the report, the three women were kidnapped on November 18th 2020 when armed bandits attacked a village in a neighbouring state. Since then, the bandits moved the hostages around to evade security forces, eventually crossing into Chikun LGA.

Following a tip-off on Thursday 1st April 2021 revealing that the hostages had been sighted, Police personnel mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to abandon their captives.

The freed hostages were Ladi Nuhu, Laraba Yusuf and Justina Ayuba.

In another operation, the Police rescued 12 persons who had been similarly abducted following an attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

The operatives on a routine patrol found the 12 persons in a Buruku forest and eventually rescued them while the criminals escaped. They are Bashar Buhari , Surajo Attahiru , Hassan Adamu ,Falalu Yusuf ,Sunusi Aminu

,Shamsiya Sunusi, Adamu Sani,Suleiman Bahajetu ,Salabi Mohammed, an Unidentified toddler and two unidentified males.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with thanks and commended the Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of CP Umar Musa Muri for a job well done. He also conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: