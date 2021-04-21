Police nab member of car snatching syndicate in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Delta has arrested a suspected member of a car snatching syndicate in Warri.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Edafe Bright disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Warri.

Bright said the suspect, Nnachi Cypraim was apprehended by the Quick Response Team of the “A division”, Warri led by its Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Tanko Mahmud.

The police spokesman said the suspect was arrested at Shoprite, Effurun near Warri following a tip-off.

“On April 20, 2021 at about 1830hrs, based on tip off, the DPO, ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP Mahmud mobilised the Quick Response Team who trailed and arrested one Cypraim.

“The suspect happens to be one of the prime suspects mentioned in the confessional statement made by Gift Famous, popularly called Bubune, the gang leader of an armed robbery syndicate who was earlier arrested.

“Cypraim was arrested at Shoprite Warri in connection with alleged series of car snatching at gun point.

“The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and also identified Famous as being his friend and inmate at Oko Prison, Benin, Edo.

“He further led the police team to Otokutu to recover a snatched/stolen Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. FKJ 86 ET, gold in colour, which had been changed to black.

“Other exhibits recovered include a forged International driver’s license with the name and picture of Bubune,” he said.

Bright said that the suspect would be arraigned in court at the completion of ongoing investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: