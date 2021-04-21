Police confirm kidnap of Kaduna private University students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna state, Wednesday confirmed the abduction of students of a private university, Greenfield University in Kaduna.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, said the exact number of students that were abducted from the school was yet to be known.

He said a roll call was being taken to ascertain the identity and number of the students that were abducted.

He said when the abductors reached the university,” the police and the military moved to the school immediately after they got wind of the attack.”

Jalige however, promised that the police would update the public on the number of missing students as soon as it is confirmed.

Greenfield University, considered as the first private University in the state, is located kilometers away from the state capital on the dreaded Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Vanguard News Nigeria

