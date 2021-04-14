Police begin manhunt of kidnappers, storm hideouts in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police command, has embarked on a tactical manhunt of suspected kidnappers hideouts along Idi Ayunre axis of Oluyole Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo State, with a combined team of Intelligence, Operational and Tactical assets in concert with local vigilantes and hunters under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Gbenga Ojo.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Wednesday evening by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Adewale Osifeso and made available to newsmen in the state.

The statement said, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoin the people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties.

The statement read: “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko fdc has been drawn to the unfortunate abduction incidents experienced along Idi Ayunre axis of Oluyole Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo State.”

“Consequent upon this, a combined team of Intelligence, Operational and Tactical assets in concert with local vigilantes and hunters under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Gbenga Ojo, embarked on a tactical sweep of the forest aimed at destabilizing criminal operations, establishing Police presence, rescuing abductees and apprehending the abductors.”

“CP Onadeko wishes to use this medium to state that security of lives and property still remain the number one priority of the Oyo State Police Command and hence unequivocally reaffirm its commitment towards ensuring that commuters plying the axis, residence and the good people of the state as a whole, move about their daily activities without any fear of molestation or harassment.”

While registering her Ramadan wishes to Muslim faithful in the state, the CP hinted that security apparatus has been deployed to enhance the already existing security architecture in the state to enable the Muslim faithful enjoy a crime free Ramadan period and beyond.

