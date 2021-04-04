Police begin manhunt as kidnappers abduct Ekiti farmer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State police command on Sunday said it have begun a manhunt for the abductors of a farmer, Isaac Agbanigo who was kidnapped in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local government area of Ekiti State.

Agabnigo was said to have been abducted in the presence of his family members while returning home from his farm at Ajengbede, along Ikere-Ise road around 4 pm on Saturday.

The police, in a statement made available to newsmen, said it has launched an investigation into the matter to fast track quick rescue of the man from captivity.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, in a statement on Sunday, said the victim’s wife told the police that she, her husband and their children were about to enter their vehicle to return home after finishing their farm work when they were accosted by seven masked heavily armed men.

Abutu said the woman recounted that the kidnappers immediately ordered them to lie face down or risk being shot.

According to Mrs Agbanigo, “after the suspects asked us series of questions, they escorted her and her children to the main road but took her husband away to an unknown destination.

“My husband’s family members have been in dispute over the same farm with a lot of threats before the incident happened hence, she suspects that the other side of the family must be behind the abduction of her husband, as the abductors were all speaking Ikere dialect”, the statement said.

Abutu said the police have commenced a serious manhunt and investigation to unravel the identities and apprehend those behind the abduction of Mr Agbanigo.

“It should be noted that on the said date at about 6.45 pm, information got to Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters in Ikere Ekiti that some unknown armed men abducted a man from his farm.

“Upon receipt of the information, a combined team of Police Personnel from Ikere Area Command and Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters mobilized to the scene where they met only the wife and the children of the victim.

“Meanwhile, the Command has invited three persons for interrogation and further investigation”.

Abutu added that the Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, implored all citizens to remain calm, saying the Command will do everything possible to rescue the victim and apprehend those behind the abduction.

Abutu enjoined anyone with useful information that could assist the Police in apprehending the suspects to visit the nearest Police Station.

