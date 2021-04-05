Police accuse IPOB, ESN of attacks on Police, Correctional Services headquarters in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

*IGP deploys reinforcement squads, sets up SIT

By Evelyn Usman

The Police High Command has accused the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra , IPOB /Eastern Security Network ,ESN of the attacks on the headquarters of the Imo State Police Command and that of the Nigerian Correctional Services in Owerri, the state capital, at the early hours of yesterday.

It has also confirmed that no life was lost but that a policeman only sustained bullet wound.

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force and other Police Tactical Squads to Imo State, with a view to strengthening security there , as well as prevent further attacks on security formations or any other critical national infrastructure.

The IGP also directed the Imo State Police Command and a new Special Investigation Team specifically set up to deal with cases of incessant attacks on security formations and operatives in the region, to carry out holistic investigations into the incident and fish out the perpetrators.

Preliminary investigations according to the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, revealed that the attackers came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns , Sub-Machine Guns, AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades , Improvised Explosive Devices.

He said “investigation revealed that the attackers are members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“The attackers attempt to gain access to the Police armoury at the headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted by Police operatives on duty who repelled and prevented them from breaking-in and looting the armoury. The armoury is thus intact! Similarly, the police suffered no human casualty, apart from a police Constable who sustained a minor bullet wound on his shoulder.

“Meanwhile, one of the operational vehicles of the attackers has been recovered by the Police and it is currently being subjected to forensic scrutiny and investigations.

“The IGP, who condemned the attack on the security outfits, has further directed the CP to harness the security reinforcement squads and other operational assets at his disposal to take the battle to the door-steps of the attackers and prevent any further attack anywhere within the State and its environs.

” The IGP, who described the deliberate and criminal attack on security operatives as an attack on the soul of our nation, has enjoined leaders in Imo State, the South-East and other parts of the country to speak out against the unfolding violence and criminality.

“The IGP calls on citizens to avail the Police and other security agencies with useful information that can assist in identifying and arresting the criminals. He vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book, noting that the Force is doing all within its powers to curb the activities of unscrupulous elements hell-bent on threatening the unity, safety, security and socio-ecomomic wellbeing of Nigerians”, Mba said.

