Plateau group frowns at growing insecurity in schools

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Following the relapse in the security situation and the Plateau State government’s plan to purchase 50 patrol vans and 200 security motorcycles to beef up security in the State, a group, Plateau Our Heritage has commended the plan but appeals that the action is expedited to ensure the safety of citizens.

The Pan Plateau group in a statement issued in Jos and signed by Alex Kwapnoe, Chairman, Friday Bako, Secretary, and Plangsat Dayil, Assistant Secretary, said the insecurity situation is worrisome hence the need for urgent action.

According to them, “The Plateau Our Heritage, POH, group wish to commend the government of Plateau state for approving the purchase of patrol vehicles for security agencies in the state and urge that these vehicles and motorcycles would be supplied promptly in view of the precarious security situations around the country.

“This efforts by the state is coming at a time the group is expressing its worries over the insecurity issues facing Plateau and entire northern Nigeria in particular and call on His Excellency Barr, Dr, Chairman NGF, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, and his colleagues to brace up to the issues.

“We are further disturbed that schools of all categories in hot spots states of the country Particularly Kaduna, Benue, Borno have become targets of attacks and yet; nothing tangible is being done to address the vulnerability of the porous boarding school system (when fire catches your neighbours residence, you must not sit back and amuse yourself as if it is a spectator sport) thereby, subjecting students of all categories and pupils to unnecessary and avoidable pressure and attacks.

“There have been suspected attempts on schools in the state that have threatened smooth academic activities with about 15 students of the Solomon Lar University, Bokkos rescued recently. As if that was not enough, two students of the Calvary International Ministry, Popularly known as CAPRO in neighbouring Bokkos; Barkin Ladi Local government area where reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.”

While suggesting that the education and security sectors be declared an emergency, the group also states that “Our situation on the Plateau should not be treated with kid gloves either if we must assure and give our people a sense of belonging. Only recently, the POH had joined other well-meaning citizens to condemn the influx of strange herders into the Pandam Game Reserve and the group is worried that the administration is showing signs that it can’t manage the situation of the reserve and is ready to let go of part of our proud heritage to the FG, with a fervent call for federalism currently trending, it gives us very serious cause for concern.”

POH further called on the government to mobilize states’ security outfits to support the federal Police pending the restructuring of the country.

