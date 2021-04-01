Breaking News
Translate

PICTORIAL: Protest grounds Ibadan, as Customs break into Bodija rice traders’ shops

On 3:58 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Some rice traders, whose shops were broken into by men of the Federal Operations Unit of Nigeria Customs, staged a peaceful protest to the Governor’s Office at Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday.

PICTORIAL: Protest grounds Ibadan, as Customs break into Bodija rice traders' shops
Above and below: The traders sitting at the secretariat roundabout to prevent vehicular movement.
Traffic gridlock in Ibadan.

 

READ ALSO: Customs, auto dealers face-off: Time for truce

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!