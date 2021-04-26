PHOTOS: Nigerian principal envoy to Qatar, Yakubu Abdullahi presents Letters of Credence

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ambassador-Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, His Excellency, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed today presented copies of his Letters of Credence (Copies d’usage) to His Excellency, Soltan Bin Saad Al-Muralkhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar at his office in Doha.

The Minister during the brief ceremony welcomed the Nigerian Principal envoy to Qatar and assured him of cooperation and support towards a successful tour of duty.

He went further to describe Nigeria as a very important country in Africa and the world at large and paid tribute to Nigerian Nationals occupying strategic positions at different international organizations.

The Nigerian Ambassador-Designate in his response thanked the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the warm reception accorded him upon his arrival in Qatar on Thursday,15 April and reaffirmed the cordial relations persisting between both countries.

Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed also expressed a commitment to promoting mutually beneficial economic interest in the discharge of his responsibilities.

