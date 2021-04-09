Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

PHOTOS: FG releases names, faces of fleeing Imo prison escapees

On 6:06 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Isreal

The Nigerian Correctional Service has released photos and names of some of the inmates who escaped during the jailbreak in Imo state on Monday, April 5.

Unidentified gunmen stormed the Owerri Custodial Center in the early hours of Monday and freed over 1800 inmates. 84 of the inmates have so far returned to the custodial center.

READ ALSO: Court remands man for allegedly killing neighbour

The Nigerian Correctional Center has now released photos of some of the fleeing inmates.

See photos below;

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!