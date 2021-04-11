Breaking News
Photos: Buratai, Oluwo of Owu Kuta, others attend burial of late Col Isaac Ayodele

12:24 pm
LT General Tukur Yusuf Buratai Retd, Oluwo of Owu Kuta, led other dignitaries to the burial ceremony of late Colonel Isaac Ayodele Oyelude and his wife, Lady Evangelist Victoria Adejoke.

In attendance, it was learnt that many traditional rulers and other notable dignitaries that cut around several tribes were present at the ceremony held at the Ibokun area in Osun State.

At the funeral service, the former Chief of Army Staff described the late Colonel and his wife as a great humane and a perfect paradigm.

Olowu of Kuta in his comment urges General Buratai to Continue his Selfless service to the nation without looking back as he can see the Natural Solidarity of support he received from Natural Rulers of the land.

