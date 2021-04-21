Breaking News
PHOTO: President Buhari presides over FEC meeting

On 12:39 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari (R) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha during a virtual meeting of the Federal ExecutiveCouncil the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (21/4/2021)01824/18/4/2021/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr BossMustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Ade Ipaye and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 21/4/2021)01823/18/4/2021/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

Minister of FCT, Malam Mohammad Bell: National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno and Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed during a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (21/4/2021) 01822/18/4/2021/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Vice President YemiOsinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari during a virtual meeting of the FederalExecutive Council the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (21/4/2021)01825/18/4/2021/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Members of the Federal Executive Council participating during their virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (21/4/2021)01826/18/4/2021/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

