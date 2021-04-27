Breaking News
PHOTO: Nigerian Air Force wings pilots in Abuja

On 12:39 pmIn Newsby
A Cross-section of senior Air Force participating at the Chief of Air the Staff conference and retreat in Abuja on Tuesday (27/4/21). 01911/27/4/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladapo Amao (M); Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Romanus Ekeh (2nd L); Chief of Training and Operations, AVM James Gwani (2nd R) and newly winged Nigerian Air Force pilots after their winging at the NAF Headquarters in winging in Abuja on Tuesday (27/4/21). 01910/27/4/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN

A cross-section of newly trained Nigerian Air Force Pilots, during their winging in Abuja on Tuesday (27/4/21). 01909/27/4/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN

