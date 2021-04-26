Pharmaceutical coy rolls out activities for 40 anniv in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Biomedical Limited, Nigeria’s first pharmaceutical company to manufacture and distribute essential life-saving medications, is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

According to the organising committee for the event, the event will take place in August in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Biomedical is noted for the production and distribution of critical care products which have proven to be indispensable in healthcare delivery and services.

The company was incorporated as a private limited liability company in April 1978, commencing production on 21 August 1981 at its factory in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Biomedical is the first pharmaceutical company in Nigeria to manufacture and distribute intravenous fluids, dialysis and irrigation fluids and oral rehydration salts.

As pioneer producers of the essential life-saving medication, it has become popular and well celebrated for the production of high-quality products whose trailblazing efforts have made Nigeria self-sufficient in the production of intravenous and other perfusion fluids.

Operating under the brand name of BioFlex, Biomedical is noted for producing a full range of intravenous fluids which is widely accepted all over the country.

BioFlex is the only infusion manufactured in Nigeria which incorporates polycarbonate stoppers, a unique feature that eases the administration of drugs into the infusion. This not only makes the product safe but also makes it user friendly.

