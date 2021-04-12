PDP South-West Congress: Police arrest 4 persons with guns

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Osun has arrested four persons with guns at the venue of the South-West People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal Congress in Osogbo.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested Sunday evening with two loaded pump action rifles.

Opalola said that the suspects were undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Osogbo.

She also added that two suspected cult members, who were part of a gang disrupting the peace of the state and had been on police wanted list, were arrested on Sunday.

The command’s spokesperson said the arrested cult members were part of those that caused mayhem in the state some weeks ago when two rival cult members were killed in bloody supremacy battle in Osogbo.

Opalola, however, said the suspects would soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

The PDP South-West Congress earlier scheduled for April 10 in Ibadan, was shifted to April 12, in Osun, by the party’s National Working Committee. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

