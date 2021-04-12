PDP holds Zonal Congress in Osogbo amid tight security

Kindly Share This Story:

Security has been beefed up in Osogbo, the Osun capital as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), holds its zonal congress.

There is a heavy security presence at Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF), venue of the congress on Monday, in Osogbo.

Men of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were sighted at the entrance and around the venue.

Some of the security personnel were also strategically located few kilometres away from the venue of the congress.

Supporters of the candidates were also seen arriving the venue for accreditation.

Though accreditation of delegates was fixed for 9: 00 a.m., however, as at the time of filling this report, it was yet to commence.

42 aspirants were cleared by the PDP screening committee on Sunday, to contest for the various positions in the zone.

The congress would be attended by 734 delegates across the six western states.

According to the list released by Retired Col. Austin Akobundu, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Oyo has 171 delegates, Osun -130, Lagos 101, Ogun- 112, Ondo 114, and Ekiti with 115 delegates.

The chairman of the screening committee Sen. Dino Melaye, had said on Sunday that the screening of aspirants was very peaceful.

A former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, and the immediate zonal chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, are contesting for the chairmanship position.

While Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, is supporting Arapaja for the chairmanship position, Mr Ayo Fayose, a former Ekiti governor is supporting Olafeso.

