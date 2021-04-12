PCRC to hold workshop, inaugurate women, youth wings in May

Kindly Share This Story:

Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Delta State, in collaboration with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the body, will hold a workshop in May at Asaba and as well inaugurate the women and youth wings of the association.

The Acting State Chairman, Comrade Oliver Eyefia said it is billed for May, adding that it will be grand.

Speaking further, Eyefia said the programme will be a two-day capacity building workshop, saying those expected to attend include all executive and members of Delta PCRC and also interested members of the public.

“We are expecting at least 2, 000 participants from and beyond the state,” he added.

According to him, the youth and women wing of the PCRC at the state level will also be inaugurated.

He continued: “We hope to lure more women and youths to assist in community policing through this programme,” using the ENDSARS protests as a case study.

He recalled how women were seen cooking foods for those that had hijacked the ENDSARS protests, stressing that they lacked awareness of their roles as regards community policing.

