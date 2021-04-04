Paul Orajiaka urges Nigerians to embrace love, sacrifice, forgiveness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Leading governorship aspirant in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Paul Orajiaka has urged Nigerians to embrace the exemplary virtues of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message to the nation, Orajiaka stated that the only way Nigeria can resolve her myriads of challenges is for every citizen to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice and forgiveness which Easter exemplifies.

According to Orajiaka, “no nation can make any meaningful progress if the citizens are not ready to show love to one another, make sacrifices for the greater good of the nation and forgive the decades of wrongs which may have been perpetrated by past leaderships of the country.

“I congratulate all my Christian brethren across the country as we celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“We must be particularly grateful to God for witnessing this year’s celebration despite the huge economic and health issues we are grappling with. That we are alive to celebrate Easter this year is a privilege that we must all be thankful to God.

READ ALSO:

” As a nation, we are currently faced with a plethora of challenges and I believe that the only way we can come out of them is by emulating the virtues of love, sacrifice and forgiveness which is the true symbol of Easter.

“We may have our individual grievances as a people but no nation can make any meaningful progress if the citizens are unwilling to show love to one another, make the necessary sacrifice for the greater good of the nation and forgive perceived wrongs by the previous leadership of the country.”

The Harvard scholar and highly successful businessman also appealed to the political class to see their privileged positions as an opportunity to serve and make sacrifices for the people rather than exploit the citizens as is often the case in recent times.

“As exemplified by Jesus Christ, leadership is about sacrifice. Our nation earnestly desires men and women who are truly willing to make personal sacrifices for our country to make progress.

“We need such men and women now more than ever before and so I humbly appeal to my fellow politicians to see their privileged positions as an opportunity to make sacrifices to move the country forward,” Paul Orajiaka added.

On the current security challenges in the nation and particularly in Anambra State, Paul Orajiaka expressed worry about the situation and appealed to all relevant security agencies and stakeholders to work together to arrest the dangerous trend.

He said: “The recent security challenges in our nation are quite worrisome. Our collective existence as a people is now under serious threat by the enemies within us.

“My home state, Anambra is also now becoming a hotbed of killings. This is highly condemnable and we must work together to fight those who hate our peaceful coexistence.

“My heart goes out to my brother and friend, Prof Charles Soludo who last week escaped an attack during his event but unfortunately lost three of his security aides.

“The attack on Soludo in his hometown of Isiofia, Aguata local government area of the state, is surely a serious indication that Anambra is no longer safe for anybody.

“As I said in my previous address to fellow Anambra indigenes on the rising security threat in our state, we cannot allow this to continue. We cannot allow few bad individuals amongst us to make our state unsafe.

“We must work together to fish them out and hand them over to the relevant authorities for prosecution. Anambra is our home and we must not allow it to become a war zone.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: