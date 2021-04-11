Paul Adefarasin’s “Project Feed” puts smiles on faces of hundreds 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Since its inception, the House On The Rock has tangibly demonstrated God’s love and goodwill towards all men, irrespective of gender, tribe, or faith. These fundamental acts of service, with their incontrovertible message of hope, are more essential now than ever.

The socio-economic effects of the global slow-down and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to impoverish millions the world over, leaving countless persons unable to fend for themselves and their families. Additionally, the widespread healthcare challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic, have led to wholesale desperation, desolation, and despondency.

Following the example of Jesus, House On The Rock, through its Project FEED (an acronym for Feed, Enable, Empower and Deliver Dominion) initiative, has sought to bring succour to many of those disadvantaged in its community by gathering available resources to care for, feed, love and provide for hope to them, especially the families, who are especially vulnerable.

The Project FEED outreach took place in the adjourning Warehouse building, next to The Rock Cathedral premises in Lekki, where food and staple items were distributed to all those assembled, who were kept socially distant from each other, and numbered in the hundreds.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, was present to hand out some of these much-needed provisions with accompanying words of encouragement to those present.

He has stated that his incentive for initiates like these, and other transformational projects spearheaded by the organisation, was to show God’s love to those in need. He reiterated his continued prayers – that each person will be blessed, that every family will walk in the unity of purpose, and that Nigeria will experience healing, restoration, peace, prosperity, and divine re-direction.

As the world commemorates the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, these acts of care and kindness mark the celebration of His life and the unconditional love He taught in the tenets of His word.

Project FEED is an unassailable way to share the real meaning of love, care and sacrifice. It is also an inspiration to others to do the same in their own families, neighbourhoods and communities so that, slowly but surely, our world can be restored, not just to what it used to be but to a much better state than it once was.

