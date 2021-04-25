PASAN gives FG conditions for suspension of strike

Kindly Share This Story:

–Says we won’t call off strike until full implementation of financial autonomy for state judiciary, legislature

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PARLIAMENTARY Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN has vowed to continue with its ongoing industrial strike action until its demands are met and signed by all the Governors and Speakers of the 36 States of the Federation.

One of such demands which was contained in a position paper signed by the association’s Acting National Secretary, Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe, which was submitted to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige is the full implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and state judiciary.

Other conditions include the full compliance with Presidential Executive Order No. 10, 2020 by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the Implementation of financial Autonomy for the State and State Judiciary; states Assemblies service commissions must be established in each state of the Federation.

Recall that legislative activities in state Assemblies have been paralysed since the workers commenced strike over some contentious issues since March 23

In the position paper dated 20th April and addressed to the minister, the Union listed five conditions, saying it will only call off the strike when the implementation of those conditions begin.

Comrade Alaribe explained that the decision to continue with the strike was reached after the enlarged National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the union

The position paper read in part: “The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria PASAN after her enlarged NEC meeting has resolved to continue with the industrial strike action except the following conditions are met and agreed upon in an MOU signed by all the Governors and Speakers of the 36 States of the federation.

“Full Implementation of the Financial Autonomy for the State Legislature and State Judiciary. Full compliance with Presidential Executive Order No. 10, 2020 by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the Implementation of financial Autonomy for the State and State Judiciary.

“That all the 36 States must have the Funds Management Committee bill signed into law by the state Governors. States Assemblies service commissions must be established in each state of the Federation.

“That deductions should be made directly from the source to the House of Assemblies accounts.

“PASAN as a Union is in agreement with the recommendations of the

Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Financial Autonomy for the State Legislature and State Judiciary.”

The paper concluded, “that Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) will only call off the strike when the implementation begins.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

