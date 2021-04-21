Pantami’s sympathy to insurgents has great security consequences — Reps’ Navy C’mte’s Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

…absolves NASS, DSS of security report blames

…says Buhari has no sound economic team

…asks state assembly speakers to confront their Govs on financial autonomy

…speaks on the law to extend IGP’s tenure

…gives insights into how to end insecurity

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has declared that the utterances attributed to the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has great security consequences to Nigeria

Featuring on a special programme of the House of Representatives Press Corps called “Hot Seat”, Gagdi who fielded questions from Journalists said that Pantami’s sympathy to Boko Haram in the past would seriously undermine the present security commitment of the country.

The lawmaker who was also the immediate Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly exonerated the National Assembly particularly the Senate and the Department of State Service, DSS from the blames, saying their successful screening of the minister for his present office has based the level of information before them.

He said it was not possible to have all the information on an individual, noting that Nigerians would have also raised an alarm on the person of Pantami before his screening by the Senate.

Gagdi however said it was the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to either sack or keep the minister.

Pantami’s sympathy to Boko Haram has great security consequences

He said: “I would not say that DSS and the National Assembly acted in error. The NASS and DSS are not God. You will never get every information about every individual during confirmation. Because the NSS is not God. You don’t have the capacity to know everything about me.

“So, it is when the DSS knows that they recommended. And it is equally what the NASS saw that they recommended. And if you want to hold DSS and NASS responsible, what of you as an individual? Over 180 Nigerians, you were unable to.

“The announcement was made, the man was presented to the floor of the senate. He was screened and no individual out of over 180 Nigerians was able to remember that comment made to write a petition to the NASS for them to act or not to act.

“So, if NASS should be held responsible, or the DSS, the people of this country should equally be held responsible, because they were unable to do their job by bringing the information to the NASS.

“Until and unless you bring the petition that this man has done and that in the past because of the incapacity of both DSS and NASS to know everything about everybody. If there was an issue prior to the screening and the NASS did not act on that information, then you will hold them responsible. But because there was nothing, you assume the man is innocent. Now the issue has come to public glare. Is it the responsibility of the NASS to act based on the information that is given about the Minister? It is not the responsibility of the parliament to say remove the Minister or not to remove the Minister.

“The prerogative of appointment and removal is vested solely on Mr President. So, it is left for the executive arm of government. The information has come. I learnt also that the man has apologized. If it is true that the information is there and the man apologized, it is not within my own power as a parliament to say go or not go. The president has the red biro or green biro to tell him to stop, stay there, this is the last of your time as far as my cabinet is concerned. He equally has the prerogative of mercy to say since you have shown remorse, everybody could make mistake in the past, continue but make sure you do that again. I think these are the things I can say about the issue of the Minister.

“What is more important is what value is he adding to the Nigerian economy. What value is Pantami adding to curtailing the issue of insecurity in Nigeria? Every politician has his own enemy and every politician has his own past.

“I could remember when Isa Pantami made comments about Boko Haram. The people sent in videos insulting him and trying to declare him wanted. How can you place that? Juxtapose that with his present position. The man that made a statement in past against or supporting some certain security situation which is…if that statement is true then he did not do well at all. Then after his appointment as a minister, he has confronted Boko Haram about SIM card registration in such a way that the man was declared one of their major targets. I think his life has put him in a very critical position that he is neither here nor there because if they see him, they will not leave him.

“So, it has great consequences, to be fair, in terms of the security of this country for a Minister of Digital Economy to have made a statement in the past that seems to undermine the present security commitment. It has great security consequences on the security perception of this country. That I can tell you without mincing words. But again juxtapose that equally with his commitment as a Minister. What are his efforts? Has he made any compromising commitment towards those people or he has made a commitment that those people equally see him as an enemy? That would help you to equally strike a balance in the course of that. But I have to tell you, it has consequences. His statement has great implication for the security situation of this country.”

Buhari has no sound economic team

Answering questions on whether the government of All Progressives Congress APC led by President Buhari has failed Nigerians especially in the areas of security and the economy, Gagdi said that lack of a good economic team has severely affected the present administration.

“I agree the APC government may not be a saint, may not be 100 per cent perfect, just like any other government in the world. You have your own deficiencies, you can fail, you can make promises because you are from outside, where insecurity you say elect me when I come in I would sort it out within seconds, but when you come in if you open to page one of Nigeria, it will be as rotten as you running to page two. That is how you will be running until you close the book.

“But I agree at the same time that the APC has come in such a time that people forget about a lot of things. Yes, you will talk about the dollar rate and exchanges. I am a politician that calls a spade a spade. I draw the line. I agree the APC particularly the first tenure of Mr President has no sound economic team because I cannot see a trained economist in the economic team of Mr President.

“That has added advance problem to the Nigerian economy. But can any government come like the way Buhari came and made the economy like it is and handle it better than the way it is? In my relative understanding, no. Because how much was the crude oil prior to the coming of the APC government. How has the past government able to access money as a result of the sale of crude oil, Vis-a-vis, the coming of the APC government.

“The crude oil was over 140 dollars per barrel prior to the coming of the APC administration. Compare it with the fast decline in the price of crude oil and Nigeria is a country that is absolutely dependent on the oil sector. Something that was sold up to 150 per barrel is now 20, 21, 22 per barrel. You don’t expect that government to do a miracle and perform to be fair to the government. You don’t expect a government in place with over 100 dollars per barrel of crude oil and a government that in place with less than 25 US dollars per barrel. There are two different things entirely.

“So, I don’t expect the infrastructural function of the past government to be the same with the function of the present government. There must be a wide disparity and in that case, I would say the APC government has succeeded to have managed the price of crude oil and performing the way it has performed. The APC government has done very well. I would not say they have said, but then again if you as I would mention areas for you like I have mentioned in the area of economic management, that there is a wide gap between the team that was put by Mr President to handle this country’s economy. I say that anywhere. I say it the way it is”, he said.

Speaking on the autonomy of state legislature and that the national assembly at the federal level, Gagdi said that while financial releases may affect operations of the apex law-making body, the state legislature have themselves to be blamed.

Autonomy of State Legislatures, National Assembly

He admonished that State Assembly Speakers should be bold to confront their respective governors rather than going cap in hand, begging for funds to run the Assemblies.

“For the NASS I don’t know. If it is the issue of releases, all ministries face problems of releases of government funds. It is always a problem. That is for the NASS. I know there is autonomy, but you cannot share the money that is not being released to you. And if there is a delay in the sharing of federation account allocation money, it does not amount to non-autonomy. That is a delay. You call it to delay. It does not mean that the NASS does not have autonomy. Protests. It is legislative aides. Their payment did commence at the beginning of the tenure of their bosses. So, they need those outstanding to be paid to them. That i know. But I don’t think I have not had any NASS officer complaining that his salary was shortchanged for non-payment. I am not aware of that. So there is a difference between the legislative aides of NASS members not being paid from the beginning of the tenure of the NASS but is being paid at a particular level. They are protesting for that payment to be made. So there are two different things.

“With state legislature, yes, they messed themselves up. Until and unless you give them this autonomy, when you allow Speakers to run to state governors, cap in hand, begging for peanuts to travel for conferences and seminars, you do not expect democracy to function at the state level. Until and unless you grant them financial strength, but by the time you suffocate them to whatever the state government gives them, that is the problem.

“But the question is are the state parliaments, particularly speakers, willing to confront their governors to be able to ensure that the financial autonomy granted to them is implemented. You want to survive as a speaker, the more you start confronting the governor, the more he looks for your replacement. So, I think there must be a collective sacrifice on the part of presiding officers of the state through the conference of states presiding officers, conference of speakers, to be able to be unanimous and ensure the process of removing a state legislator, a speaker, is amended in Constitution and put together in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“Take it or leave it, one or two states may have the capacity to confront their governors, but out of 36 states, 30 will not be able to look at their governors in their faces and ask them to give them what belongs to them. If autonomy would be started for state legislators will be implemented singlehandedly by the Federal Government. I agree there would autonomy, otherwise forget about it”, Gagdi said.

Tenure of IGP

Speaking on the piece of legislation to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, the lawmaker said it was essential to cause positive reforms in the system.

“I think there is a great misconception about that. There has never been any bill about the tenure of the Inspector General of Police. I think we didn’t do our due diligence, otherwise, if we do our research very well, you will discover that there is nothing like that. The bills that came up for public hearings are two bills, the Police Service Commission Amendment and the Repeal Act as well as the National Institute of Police studies. None of those bills mentioned the tenure of Inspector General of Police.

“So, these are the two bills it has nothing to do with the tenure of the Inspector General of Police. When I listen to the news too I knew there was a communication gap. We didn’t study the document very well. The one that talked about the tenure of the Inspector General of police is the Police Act itself that was signed by Mr President where section … subsection 7 which was passed by the National Assembly mentioned that the tenure of four years should be given to the Inspector General and Mr President have signed that into law.

“What was the rationale behind the National Assembly passing that bill to an extend that Mr President signed it into law is because from 1999 till date, we have 12 Inspectors General of Police. You are talking about police reform. Will you appoint someone for the period of one year or one year 7 months and expect him to lay a foundation for consolidated policy reform? No. Then the National Assembly said there is a need to create some certainty immunity in terms of years. It wasn’t about the individual. It was about the institution so that someone will be appointed and you will be given some specific years to be able to consolidate and establish a proper police reform and as it is, I’m an advocate of that. If you say National Assembly should be lectured for seven months or one year. how would you even appropriate money for the country? So that was the reason but there wasn’t any specific bill that talked about the tenure of Inspector General of Police.”

On the insecurity

“To address your problems straight about security reform, waking up every day hearing this one attacked, that one killed. I think that’s the major problems that this country is faced with.

and as Parliament, the biggest power dies donated to all Parliament is to make law for the peace order and good governance. That is what the Constitution say the oversight function or the things that the Constitution feel afterthought, after the major responsibility of making laws for the peace order and good governance, then you have that one of superintending over agencies and ensuring that they have done what is absolutely good for the good of the people of this country and if that is the power donated to me and to any other Parliament, both a state and at the national level to make peace order and good government.

“Security is very important and you cannot blame, although I’m not saying you blame, you cannot tie the issue of insecurity to one individual or to a particular stratum in the government cycle. It’s a collective thing when you are talking about security you are talking about the followers and the people that they follow. It’s a two-way thing and in my own thinking no matter the money set aside, lack sufficient manpower and equipment to combat the issue of insecurity in this country, there is equally aspect of moral perception and moral commitment on both the part of government and the people that put the government in place. By the time you say, yes, it’s one thing for the government to appropriate morning appointments responsible people particularly Service Chief and what have you that can be able to face the issue of insecurity and again Parliament for conducting oversight to ensure that money appropriated to them are used for the purpose of security problem.

“There is equally that side of the people what is our conduct towards the issue of insecurity. I don’t support a demoralizing government because of the security situation if you look at this country, you can trace it to one or two or three parts. It started somewhere but the major foundation of insecurity is because of lack of good governance. The representative of the people both the executive and the legislative arm of government. If hitherto to this moment, we have led a solidified foundation, we have done things that have direct bearing to the common man, issue of basic social amenities were addressed, education, good hospitals, people have access to the affordable system of education and what have you, definitely you will not see the people running on the street that tomorrow turns out to be Boko Haram or elements in the society that they are not supposed to be.

“So the government in the first instance did not address the primary thing that the people ought to have benefited. The government has failed to in the past whether you like it or not, I will say that without any fear of political misrepresentation that the foundation was very poor. The issues of people was not a priority of the government. If the issue of people the people we govern before this time has been the central attraction of any government, I’m telling you that issue of insecurity would not have been to the levels it is. Yes, even the advanced countries like America that have better education system better health care facility and what have you, they have the problem of insecurity. It is an international phenomenon but it is not at the level that ours is been witnessed. So until and unless the government provides the basic needs of the people do not think that the problem of insecurity will be solved in the nearest future. And again, the people themselves we must stop playing politics with the issue of security and life or the properties of the people of this country.

“And until and unless there is honesty and commitment on the part of political office holders and stakeholders, irrespective of tribe, irrespective of region and irrespective of a political party do not again hope that issue of insecurity is going to be addressed in the nearest future.”

