PAC Asset Management wins 2021 Global Banking and Finance Awards

PAC Asset Management Limited “PAC Asset”, a subsidiary of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, has won Best Equity Fund Award at the 2021 Global Banking and Finance Awards.

PAC Asset won the award as its Equity Fund had performed excellently in 2020. The award, organised by the United Kingdom-based Global Banking and Finance Review magazine, recognises the growth and performance of PAC Asset’s Equity Fund

The Equity fund was also recognised as one of the Best Performing Mutual Funds in 2020 by Nairalytics Data –the research arm of Nairametrics, noting that “the Fund grew by 55.6% in 2020. The performance is impressive considering that it is purely focused on Equity, which reflects the performance recorded in the equities market of the NSE in 2020.”

Since it started in 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards organizer has continued to recognize notable changes happening in the global financing community and reflect the innovative, progressive, and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial sector.

Speaking on this award, Dele Ige, Managing Director, PAC Asset Management, said this is welcomed feedback. According to him: “We look forward to the continued sterling performance of this and our other funds.”

The 2021 Global Banking and Finance Awards is one of the other awards PAC Asset Equity Fund has received so far in 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

