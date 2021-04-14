Breaking News
Oyo Kidnap: Hunters await govt’s approval to rescue victims

3:42 pm
Our men need to be encouraged — President, Soludero Hunters

The National President of Soludero Hunters Association of Nigeria, Oba Nureni Anabi, said he and his men are awaiting directives from the Oyo State government to go in search of the kidnap victims.

Anabi said: “Yes, we heard and a security officer with the state government promised to get in touch with us but we have been trying to call him.

“We need to be mobilized. First, the forest where the kidnappers took their victims is owned by the government. Also, we don’t have money to spend.

All the achievements recorded so far were possible because of the help we got from Ilaji Farms.

“As we are now, we are stuck. If we need to enter the bush for the rescue operation, the men would need to be encouraged. We can’t do so without the needed help from the government.”

