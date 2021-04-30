Owie to deliver keynote address at ‘The NBA Benin Branch 2021 Law Week’

Kindly Share This Story:

International Trade Lawyer and former Executive Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Dr Ese Owie will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the “Law Week” of the NBA Benin Branch (The Lion Bar) next Monday, May 3rd, 2021.

The week-long event with the theme: ” The Imperative Cost of Insecurity in Nigeria: The fate of the Common Man and the Rule of Law”, will hold in Benin City from the 3rd through the 7th of May 2021.

During the course of deliberations, Dr Owie shall lead high level discussions on the the intersections between law, security and prosperity as well as the interplay of factors that shape security and development policies in emerging economies. Given the escalation of violence across Nigeria and the Sub-Region in the recent past, discussions shall also focus on how policy makers can address mainstream legal, economic and security considerations in development strategies with a view to engendering accelerated, equitable and balanced growth.

Speaking on the Law Week, the Chairman of the Benin Branch of the NBA, Pius Oiwoh Esq, said: “There cannot be a better time to host the Law Week with a theme such as this. Understanding the socio-economic and legal trends shaping security in Nigeria, the broader challenges on the continent, and how to overcome them whilst identifying and maximising opportunities for strengthening the rule of law geared towards improving the standards of living of the common man is crucial.”

Also speaking on the event, the Chairman of the Law Week Planning Committee, B.O. Okoduwa (Mrs.) said: “We are appreciative and more than pleased that Dr Owie will be delivering the Keynote Address and sharing his views at the opening ceremony of the Law Week, which seeks to distill ideas on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria and ultimately set out an actionable roadmap for surmounting the myriad of challenges the nation is currently grappling with”

The opening ceremony will be graced by His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, Members of the Bench and the Bar, and other dignitaries.

