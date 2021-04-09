Owerri jailbreak: Police nab 1 escapee in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested one David Ubong, one of the inmates set free when suspected hoodlums attacked a correctional centre in Owerri.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, in Uyo on Friday, said that Ubong confessed to having escaped from the Owerri correctional centre on April 5.

Macdon said that the suspect would be returned to Imo, to face his jail term.

“On April 6, 2021, personnel of Ikot Udota Police Division, Eket, relying on credible intelligence, apprehended one David Victor Ubong ‘m’ of Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area (LGA).

“Suspect confessed to being one of the inmates who escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service in the recent jailbreak at Owerri, Imo on April 5, 2021.

“Until his conviction, the suspect was a resident of Obinze in Owerri, Imo. The suspect will be sent back to face his jail term,’’ Macdon said.

On the security in Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom, Macdon quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, as saying that successes had been recorded and that a mop-up operation was ongoing in the area.

Amiengheme urged residents of Essien Udim and its environs to remain calm but be security conscious.

He assured that security agencies would continue to do their best in restoring peace, law and order in the area and state at large.

