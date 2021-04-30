‘Our mandate is to maintain sanctity of taxation in Nigeria’

Kindly Share This Story:

…As CITN inducts 283 members

By Elizabeth Osayande

The 14th President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, Dame Gladys Simplice, has called on the 283 inductees to always maintain the sanctity of the taxation profession through acquiring the right knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the 44th induction ceremony held recently in Lagos , Dame Simplice stated that taxation was a profession opened to many other professionals who have gone through rigorous certification processes, thereby providing basis for their being eligible to apply for membership of the institute.

According to her: “Let me emphasis that the provision of the CITN charter is the guiding compass as far as admitting members is concerned. Taxation is Unique a profession that is open to many other professionals who have gone through rigorous certification processes, thereby providing basis for their being eligible to apply for membership of the institute.

“Aside from ensuring that the values and intensions of the founding members of the institute remain the bedrock of such decisions, our primary purpose is to maintain the sanctity of the taxation profession to the extent that knowledgeable, skilled and qualified professionals are available in Nigeria.” She said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman membership and professional conduct committee, Mr. Ben Omonayajo said that the induction marks a call to stand tall in integrity and to be impeccable in character.

“Today’s ceremony marks a call to stand tall in integrity, to be impeccable in character, to be professional in service and to uphold the high ethics and values for which CITN members are renowned. That is the big hurdle that you must cross effortlessly in your daily practice of this profession. Please as professionals we have clear and enforceable rules, with zero tolerance policy on all infraction. We have a clarion call to hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards of members of this institute.

This event is meant to present the instrument of office to qualified members with which they could earn a living and contribute to the development of our nation through this noble profession of taxation.” he said.

Also speaking, the guest of honour, Helen Morenike Deile congratulated the new inductees and welcomed them in to the world of professionals while commending them for their efforts.

“Human resource development agenda should be important in a growing economy, despite the pandemic that engulfed the whole world in the last one year and ushered the new normal. I congratulate you today as you are being inducted as associate members of this institute, and I welcome you to the world of professional tax administration.” She said

