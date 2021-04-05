Otuaro extols late Delta Acting Gov’s virtues

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro has expressed shock at the death on Saturday of former Acting Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi, saying “service to God and his peoples’ interests defined the political life of Sam Obi through to his death”.

Otuaro, who spoke through Mr. Bulou Kosin, his Senior Special Assistant on Press and Communication, said “while his people of Ika North East LGA retained his impressive services as Legislator in Delta State House of Assembly for three consecutive tenures two of which he reigned as Speaker, Rt Hon. Sam Obi was unwavering in belief in God which no doubt smoothened his mission of bettering his people”.

“On retirement from active politics, Prince Sam Obi went full blown into his passion of winning souls for God in his Oracle of God Ministry, Asaba, till his call to glory”, Otuaro said.

While commiserating with the people of Ote-Okpu in Owa Kingdom, the Christian community and Deltans, Otuaro urged them “to be comforted and proud in providing Sam Obi who with his lifestyle proved an iconic guide to our political firmament”.

