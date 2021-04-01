Osun police arrest, parade 20 suspected cultists, kidnapper

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the incessant cult clashes in some parts of the Osun State, the state Police Command on Thursday paraded 20 suspected cultists said to be involved in terrorising residents.

Addressing journalists at the Command headquarters in Osogbo, Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode said the cultist have arrested aftermath of the clash that claimed three persons lives in the state capital on Sunday, March 28.

“It would be recalled that on 28th March 2021 some unscrupulous elements suspected to be Eiye, Aiye and Alora cult confraternity engaged themselves in supremacy battle which led to the death of three (3) of their members; one Akinwale Rotimi around Arikalamu area of Osogbo and one Sogo Owonikoko popularly called “Marley” around Obate area, Osogbo and one other member.

“In view of the above, the command carried out intelligence-led raid investigation and arrested the following suspected Aiye, Eiye and Alora Confraternity who have been terrorizing Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ikire and environs.

“On 28th March 2021 at about 1500hrs, the under-listed suspected cultists were arrested at D.S.A Hotel around Dele Yes sir area Osogbo. They are: Ogunkola Damilare, 23, Emmanuel Isaac, 21, Omoowo Olawale, 23, Mohammed Akanbi, 21 and Ogunniran Tunde, 31.

“The 1st and 2nd suspects confessed to be members of Aiye confraternity, while the 3rd, 4th and 5th suspects denied being members”.

“On 30th March 2021 at about 1300hrs, three (3) suspected cultists Akintunde Moses, 21, Adedayo Olamilekan, 22, and Ayomipo Oluyemi, 20, who are a member of Buccaneer a.k.a. Alora were arrested at Ile-Ife, Osun State with one English Revolver Pistol. They claimed to be students residing at Ile-Ife. They all confessed to being members of Alora Confraternity”, he said.

Olawale further disclosed that ten other suspects were arrested at Ikire following tip-off while two others were arrested at Ile-Ife.

He also disclosed that one Hammed Muhammed was arrested at Wasinmi in connection with the kidnap of some victims on March 6, 2021.

