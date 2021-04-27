Breaking News
Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone’s 60th Independence Day celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari would be represented by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, at Sierra Leone’s 60th Independence Day celebration taking place today in the country’s capital, Freetown.

Professor Osinbajo would be joining several other heads of State and Governments from Africa and beyond who are expected at the event.

Historically, both Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times. The relationship has continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical and security cooperation over the years.

The Vice President who leaves Abuja this morning would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada among others and he is expected back in Abuja later today.

