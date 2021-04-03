Osinbajo expresses shock over Yinka Odumakin’s death, consoles wife

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed shock over the sudden death of the National Publicity Secretary of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

The Vice-President also consoled the wife of the late activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and prayed that God will comfort the family.

This was stated in a tweet on Saturday by the VP’s Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande.

“VP Osinbajo is shocked at the sad news of the death of Mr Yinka Odumakin and commiserates with his wife, family and associates. He prays that the Lord will comfort the family, and bless his memory always,” Akande stated.

Odumakin died on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Centre, according to his wife.

