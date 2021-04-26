Osanebi to speak at YESA 2021 Summit in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has been nominated as guest speaker at the 2021 Young Entrepreneurs Summit & Awards, scheduled for 20th and 21st May, 2021 in Abuja.

The event which is a gathering of young Nigerians and business magnets is an entrepreneurship platform established by Kronik Media Entertainment Company Limited in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Nigerian Youth Parliament gathers, youths from all around the nation and beyond in order to discuss issues relating to the development of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

According to Frank Nwike, Lead Strategist of YESA; in a letter of invitation and nomination: “your giant strides in the sphere of business in Nigeria are highly commendable and worthy of emulation”

“Therefore, with this reputation in mind, we wish to invite you as a speaker and awardee at the YESA 2021, 2 days summit and awards event, to motivate and empower the youths of our nation with your wealth of knowledge and experience. We will be recognizing you with an ‘Award of Excellence’ for your enormous contribution towards the development of Youth Entrepreneurship in Nigeria”

Amongst other things the teeming youths and entrepreneurs that shall be gathering for the two days expository session shall be taping into the wealth of business experience cum knowledge from the lawmaker, serial entrepreneur and business mogul.

This is expected to provide a lasting solution to the Youth Unemployment challenges faced in the country by promoting and encouraging youth entrepreneurship and innovation amongst Nigerian youths, who are very paramount to building the Nation. Moreso, in order to entrench and foster unity, peace, development and capacity building.

In the event which shall be holding at Skies Event Center Abuja, Hon. Osanebi shall be honoured with an award of excellence in recognition of his “highly commendable support and enormous contribution towards the development of Youth Entrepreneurship in Nigeria.”

