Orange Global Achievement Award storms Bayelsa for 4th Edition

The OGAA(Orange Global Achievement Awards) needs no further introduction as it continues to recognize and celebrate achievers around the globe.

At a press conference, the Founder of the OGAA who also doubles as the Publisher of Orange Magazine, Loveth Ogedegbe she gave a rundown of the OGAA and the 4th Edition plans.

What is the OGAA?

The Orange Global achievement award(OGAA) is an excellence and achievement platform which holds annually. It is bestowed on individuals, organizations and institutions who have made outstanding and sustained contributions towards Global growth.

What is this years theme and why was it chosen?

This years award theme is centered on the major issue facing the world right now and is so themed “TACKLING THE PANDEMIC AND BEYOND”

Who is this award for?

The award is meant to recognise individuals, organisations and institutions that have substantially created awareness and proffered solutions towards the novels Corona Virus, it’s impact and the way forward.

What is the purpose of this Award?

The primary purpose of the 4th Edition Orange Global Achievement awards is to recognise contributions by these outstanding awardees, to encourage them redouble their efforts which will in turn enable others to follow their footsteps.

Who does the selection and what are the criteria?

The awardees have and are still being painstakingly considered are chosen by a team who work tirelessly to calculate their efforts.

When does the event happen?

The award comes up on Friday the 23rd of April 2021 at the Banquet Hall, Government House, yenegoa, Bayelsa state.

Are there any important personalities expected at the event?

Yes. The Special Guests of Honour include His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, Executive Governor of Bayelsa state; Her excellency Dame Patience Jonathan, Prof Diete Spiff, Hon Prof Steve Azaiki, Hon. Robert Ayalla, Eruani Azibapu, Engr Chris Agara, Chief Nabil Saleh, Hon Werinipre Seibarugo, Chief Godwin Etim, among others.

This event is powered by Orange magazine and it is strictly by Invitation.

