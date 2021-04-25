Onuesoke backs Obaseki over state of economy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has declared support for Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki over his exposure of the deplorable state of the economy.

Recall that Godwin Obaseki at the state transition committee stakeholders meeting said Nigeria is in huge financial trouble saying the Federal Government had printed N60 billion in March to support allocation to states.

Commending Obaseki while addressing newsmen in Asaba, Onuesoke maintained that Edo State governor spoke well, stressing that someone needs to speak the truth.

He stated that already, there is hyperinflation and prices are sky-rocketing like never before, adding that unemployment will rise, higher insecurity and lack of development in the nearest future if the government did not do anything about it. The PDP chieftain explained that government has mortgaged the lives of Nigerians with huge debts.

“There is big calamity in the making if something is not done fast. More worrisome is the fact that this revelation is coming from an accomplished investment guru like Godwin Obaseki, who has been in the private sector before he became a governor. There is no better way to visualize how Nigeria is run today. We run a pure sharing-based economy (purely consumption driven) while the real sector is dying daily. The world is fast embracing electric cars and alternative fuel but here we hold on to our old lazy way of running the economy. I only pity future generations because they will live to pay the debt they never benefited from,” he lamented.

The PDP chieftain recalled that back in 2015, the party criticised the Jonathan-led PDP government describing him as a clueless President while calling for change of government’’.

“Today, where are we? Where is the change they promised? APC have balkanised the economy of this country, APC have destroyed the security and unity of this country. APC is a virus that has eaten the remaining goodness in Nigeria.

But even at this terrible condition of the country, they keep lying and deceitful politicians and supporters of APC continue to claim achievements and victory.

To find solution to present rusted economy, Onuesoke called for the restructuring of Nigeria where each region will be autonomous and grow at their own pace to encourage healthy rivalry among the federating units.

