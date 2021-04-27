Ondo records over 85 percent coverage in COVID-19 vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State has recorded over 85 percent coverage in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency. Dr. Francis Akanbiemu said this in Akure.

Akanbiemu said that “The remaining 15 percent coverage in the first phase still remains significant to us in the state and all hands have been put on deck to ensure 100 percent coverage in the next exercise.

“This is the reason we engage in continuous sensitization, and awareness programmes on radio and television stations and at places of worship in the state.

“Citizens must change their disbelief about the vaccine as it is not in any way inimical to health as is being told on social media,’’

Akanbiemu said that the second phase would concentrate on people above 50 years of age and those who are less than 50 years but have health challenges like diabetes and hypertension.

He said the government noticed some hesitancy during the first phase of vaccination, especially among health workers and other people eligible for vaccination.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the government was out to enlighten people on the need to embrace COVID-19 vaccination and further reduce the level of hesitancy. He assured that government would intensify efforts to prevent a recurrence in the second phase of vaccination in June.

Director, Disease Control and Immunisation in the state, Dr. Victor Adefesoye, said the state took delivery of 73,570 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in March for the first phase.

Adefesoye listed the challenges faced during the administration of the first doses to include initial internet failure, hesitancy among the target population, and intrusion by the non-targeted population.

