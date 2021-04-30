Omobola Johnson appointed Guinness Nigeria Board Chair as Babatunde Savage retires

Kindly Share This Story:

Guinness Nigeria has, Today, announced the appointment of Dr. Omobola Johnson as it’s new Board Chair, following the announcement of the notice of retirement of its long-serving and “indefatigable Board Chair, Mr. Babatunde Savage” who is due to retire by June 30, 2021.

The Company, in a statement on Thursday, said it is “pleased to announce arrangements for pioneer Nigerian Minister of Communication & Technology and serving Guinness Nigeria Board member, Dr. Omobola Johnson to be appointed and assume the role of Board Chair with effect from 1st July 2021.”

In his letter notifying the Board of his retirement in compliance with applicable Corporate Governance regulations, Mr. Savage expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to have been a part of the wonderful Guinness Nigeria story over the last four decades. He also thanked the Board of Guinness Nigeria and Diageo UK for the opportunity to have served in many capacities, first as an employee who held various strategic senior roles, then as an Executive Director and later the Chair of the Board, a role he has held for twelve eventful and progressive years. He also noted his unwavering support for Guinness Nigeria, Diageo, and its iconic brands.

“After almost 40 amazing years, like every good thing, my journey with Guinness Nigeria is coming to an end and this is my time to exit this stage. I feel so proud of my association with this wonderful company with such rich heritage that constantly reminds you that you are standing on the shoulders of giants. Guinness Nigeria is and will always be family to me”, he said.

Babatunde Savage was appointed Chair of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc. in 2009 after working within the organization in a wide variety of executive roles including Company Treasurer, Director of Finance, Director of Corporate Planning, Company Secretary, Corporate Affairs Director, and Deputy Managing Director. With nearly 40 years of service to the organization, Savage’s journey in Guinness Nigeria has been remarkable, navigating so many challenges in different capacities and delivery many wins and successes for the organization.

The Vice-Chair of the Board and President, Diageo Africa, Mr. John O’Keeffe, thanked Mr. Savage profoundly on behalf of the Board of Diageo Plc., the parent company of Guinness Nigeria, for his invaluable contributions to the success of the Guinness Nigeria over the last forty years.

Also speaking on the retirement of Mr. Babatunde Savage, the Managing Director, Baker Magunda said “I must express my sincere thanks to Mr. Savage for his invaluable contribution to the Board since his appointment as Board Chair in 2009 particularly also in my own time as managing director, and his unwavering commitment to the success of the Company since he joined Guinness Nigeria in 1983. On behalf of the Board and Management, I wish Mr. Savage the very best.”

On the appointment of Dr. Omobola Johnson as Savage’s successor, Mr. O’Keeffe who is also the chair of the Nominations, Governance & Remunerations Committee of the Board said, “We are pleased to have Dr. Johnson as our in-coming Board Chair, especially because of the value and insight she has brought since her appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director, and more recently as the chair of the Finance, Audit & Risk Committee of the Board and member of the Nomination, Governance and Remunerations Committee in the last three years. This is truly an exciting time, in Guinness Nigeria’s 71st year, as we continue to build deeper relationships with our stakeholders and fulfill our purpose of helping people celebrate life everyday, everywhere, with a truly diverse and inclusive Board, Management and workforce, skills and capabilities to reflect our broad consumer base.”

The outgoing Board Chair, Mr. Savage added, “Dr. Omobola Johnson as incoming Board Chair perfectly complements the Board of Guinness Nigeria because of her unmatched skills and experience, and I am confident she will continue to provide the right leadership and valuable perspectives to enable the company sustain the execution of its unique strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all stakeholders”, he added.

Dr. Johnson is currently a serving member of the Guinness Nigeria Board has over 30 years’ experience in both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy. Commenting on her appointment, the former Country Managing Director for Accenture and now senior partner at TLCom Capital, a technology venture capital firm focused on Africa, said “Guinness Nigeria is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities, and I believe the refreshed Board and the Management Team will remain committed to carrying on the excellent tradition of the Company led by Mr. Savage in achieving outstanding performance and maximizing shareholder value.”

Dr. Johnson will resume as Guinness Nigeria Plc.’s Board Chair on 1st July 2021 and the appropriate notification of her appointment as well as Mr. Savage’s retirement will be filed with relevant regulatory authorities as required by extant regulations.

