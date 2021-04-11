Omaduvie rejoices as PDP wins Isoko North bye-election

Kindly Share This Story:

A philanthropist in Delta State Mr Omaduvie Sunday Oke-Oghene has expressed joy over PDP landslide victory in Saturday’s Isoko North Constituency by-election .

Omaduvie who voted in Otor Owhe described the just concluded Isoko North Bye-election as peaceful and satisfactory.

He started that the Victory is as a result of the People’s love for the People’s Democratic Party in Isoko .

“I am happy over our Victory in the just concluded Isoko North Bye-election.

The achievements of the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, our candidate Jude Ogbimi good qualities and the support by the People made the Election Easy.”

He added that the winner Hon Jude Ogbimi will be a good representative to the people noting that he is a man that has the interests of the people at heart.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jude Ogbimi, winner of Saturday’s Isoko North Constituency by-election.

According to INEC, eleven political parties contested in the Assembly by-election.

The Returning Officer for the by-election, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, who announced the result, said Mr Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat eight other candidates.

Prof. Onosemuode who is Dean of Postgraduate School of FUPRE, said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Tabuko, scored 2,543 votes to emerge second while the candidate of the ADP, Agose Ogagaoghene, came third with 66 votes.

