Omaduvie Joins PDP ahead of Isoko North Bye-election

A philanthropist in Delta State Mr Omaduvie Sunday Oke-Oghene. has officially joined the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Omaduvie and his team was received at Akiewhe, home of the late Delta Lawmaker Hon Tim Owhofere .

While joining the People’s Democratic party PDP, Omaduvie said he never consider joining the All Progressive Congress APC due to the to failure recorded by the party.

He said the PDP as a Party has a united family and has brought Development to Delta State through the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

He thanked the party ward chairman Mr Omosioni Onoyiwite, Isoko North PDP Chairman Prince Godwin Ogorugbaand leaders of the party in Isoko led by House of Representative Member Rt hon Leo Igor for the warm reception.

Omaduvie who came from Otor owhe ward 6 assured the party of his commitment to work with every member as a family to ensure the People’s Democratic Party PDP House of Assembly Candidate Hon Jude Ogbimi emerged Victorious come Saturday April 10th 2020 Election.

The ward party chairman Mr Omosioni Onoyiwite while welcoming Omaduvie to the party said there is no stranger in PDP noting that PDP as a Family will always see Omaduvie as a strong force.

Omaduvie also donated Campaign materials to the campaign council.

